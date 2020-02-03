Death notices: Feb. 3, 2020

Death notices:

<strong>Denice M. Muzzarelli</strong> (nee Alderson), 62, of South Wilmington, passed away Friday (Jan. 31, 2020) at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Francis Kenny “Frank” Aspel</strong>, 97, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 31 at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Francis passed away Jan. 27, 2020.

Funeral services for <strong>Jane Nishio</strong>, 84, of Bourbonnais, were held Jan. 29 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Amos Dillman officiating. Jane passed away Jan. 18, 2020.

Funeral services for <strong>Betty J. “Jane” Schnell</strong>, 96, of Manteno, and formerly of Kankakee, were held Jan. 31 at the First Baptist Church of Kankakee, with the Rev. Chris Hines officiating. Betty passed away Jan. 25, 2020. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Sarinah Lee, Brian and Jared Schnell, Mark Porter, Phillip and Aaron Miller, John Hoyt, David Lambert, and Tim and Tom Peek.