WILMINGTON — Charlene Menz, 90, of Wilmington, passed away Friday evening (Jan. 31, 2020) at Aperion Care in Wilmington.

Born Dec. 17, 1929, in Lilbourn, Mo., Charlene was a daughter of Hubert Ervin and Madgie (Malugen) McCool.

She was raised and educated in Lilbourn, and on July 22, 1950, Charlene married Edward Menz, in Piggott, Ark.

Charlene was a member of Harvest Worship Center in Wilmington and was known for not only her chicken and dumplings, but for her chocolate rolls. Charlene was devoted to her family, and will be remembered as a cherished wife, mother and grandmother who dearly loved spending time with her grandkids.

Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Ed; son, Lanny R. Menz, of Wilmington; grandsons, Duane (Lisa) Menz, of Wilmington, and Joe Menz, of Tiptonville, Tenn.; great-grandsons, Danny (Emma) Menz and Justin (Caitlynn) Menz; great-great-grandchildren, Charlie Jo Menz and Rowan Grey; one brother, Paul (Linda) McCool, of Elwood, Ind.; two sisters-in-law, Jane (the late Hadley) James, of Advance, Mo., and Katie (Ralph) Magruder, of Limestone; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; son, Danny; one daughter in infancy; three brothers, Thomas McCool, Larry McCool and Hal McCool; and one sister, Gracie Thirston.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road in Wilmington. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jeff Urban officiating. Burial will be in Wesley Cemetery in rural Wilmington.

