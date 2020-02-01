Richard Grob

HERSCHER -- Richard “Dick” W. Grob, 78, of Herscher, and formerly a resident of Joliet for 40 years, passed away Monday (Jan. 28, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Sept. 23, 1941, in Kankakee, the son of Vernon and Lucille (Jensen) Grob.

Dick worked for Caterpillar in Joliet for 32 years, was a member of Aurora Deaf Club, Chicago Deaf Club and attended the Illinois School for the Deaf in Jacksonville where he graduated in 1962. He helped on the family farm growing up. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, going to the casino and loved sports including the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and watching all of the Herscher Tigers athletics.

Surviving are his life partner of 39 years, Paula Fitch; sister and brother-in-law, Ronda (Stan) Wenzelman, of Bonfield; brothers, Ralph Grob, of Bonfield, and Robert Grob, of Manteno, and six nieces and nephews, Kelly, Stacey, Josh, Jeff, Jason and James.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3 until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. The Rev. Keith Mandley will officiate. Burial will follow in Grand Prairie Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Grand Prairie United Methodist Church or to Apostolic Pentecostal Church for the Deaf Ministry, St. Louis, Mo.

