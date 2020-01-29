Brenda Burton

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Brenda Kay Burton, 57, of Albuquerque, N.M., passed away Nov. 24, 2019, in Albuquerque.

She was born April 12, 1962, the daughter of Howard W. Burton and Margaret M. Burton.

Brenda was a waitress at Bradley Gardens, worked retail at Kroger and in a factory for Caterpillar in Joliet.

She worked at a homeless shelter in Albuquerque.

Brenda loved to dance. She attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.

Surviving are her mother, Margaret Burton, of Bradley; sons, Tony (Isabelle) Burton, of Yuma, Ariz., Richard Denton, of Chebanse; grandchildren, Zoey and Rory Burton, of Yuma, Ariz.; brother, Randy (Pam) Burton, of Plainfield, and niece Meaghan Burton; sister, Christy (Michael) Harding, of Valparaiso, Ind., and nephew and nieces, Carl, Chloe and and Callie Harding; uncle, James (Sandy) Burton, of Prescott, Ariz.; and Paul (Vickie) Marczak, of Kankakee; aunts, Cathyleen (Robert) Buckman, of Bonfield, and Angie Morrical, of Kankakee.

Preceding her in death were her father, Howard, formerly of Bradley; grandparents, Ambrose and Ruth Burton, formerly of Kankakee, Christine and Julius Marczak, formerly of Kankakee; uncles, Joseph (and Tina and Maria, both wives deceased) Marczak, formerly of Fort Collins, Colo., Harold Burton, formerly of Riverview, Mich., John Burton, formerly of Sandy, Utah, and Chuck Burton, formerly of Kankakee; and aunt, Sharon Pement, formerly of Richton Park.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, until the 11 a.m. Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 211 N. Center Ave., Bradley, with the Rev. Marcin Michalak officiating.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

