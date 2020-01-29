SUN RIVER TERRACE — Barbara Jean Greer (nee Bellephant), “Big Red,” 73, of Sun River Terrace, quietly exchanged life temporal for life eternal on Thursday (Jan. 23, 2020) at her home, with her daughter, Carolyn, at her side.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church, 805 N. Evergreen Ave., Kankakee. Pastor Lori K. Holmes will officiate.

Barbara was born June 16, 1946, in Kankakee, the daughter of James Nelson and Louvenia Bellephant. She attended Kankakee Junior High and Kankakee High School and later was employed at the Manteno State Hospital, Bourbonnais Terrace and Steel Structures. She married Charles Greer.

She was a life-long member of the Caldwell Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church where she sang in the Gospel Choir, served on the Altar Guild and Kitchen Committee.

Some of Barbara Jean’s favorite activities included cooking and baking, attending family gatherings, reunions and church activities and dressing sharp in the latest fashions.

After a lifetime of love, friendship and service, Barbara Jean leaves to treasure her memory three daughters, Carolyn (Erik Sr.) Lawrence, Jennette Bellephant and Sherry Lynn (Rick) Green, all of Kankakee; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Marlene (Craig) MacDonald, of St. Charles, Mo.; an aunt, Hulda Lee Irby, of Chicago; her “angel,” Bernice Burkett, of Sun River Terrace; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; sisters, Irma Jean Gilbert and Pearlena Dear; brothers, Vance and Joe Bellephant; and a niece, Diane Bellephant.

