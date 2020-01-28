Glen Reinagle

RICE LAKE, WIS. — Glen Franklin Reinagle, 82, of Rice Lake, Wis., passed away Wednesday (Jan. 22, 2020).

He was born to Theadore and Dorothy (Gourley) Reinagle on Oct. 13, 1937, in rural Piper City, where he was raised. Glen married Carol Tholen on July 3, 1960.

They lived in Gilman, then moved to Fairbury. In 1973, they moved to Rice Lake, Wis., where they had resided until his passing. He still owned and helped farm land on the Century Farm where he and his brothers grew up on outside of Piper City.

Glen was a machinist by trade. He operated his own machining business out of his home for many years, designing, fabricating and machining parts for local and regional manufacturing businesses. He served on the WITC advisory board for the machine tool program and enjoyed making parts for and building scale model engines. He had a love for vintage vehicles, one of his most prized being his beloved bulldozer — the same model he drove growing up on the farm. Glen also loved fishing trips to Lake Kabetogama in northern Minnesota, in his boat with his brothers and other extended family. Always one to embrace a challenge, he earned his private pilot license at age 50. He enjoyed bowling and golf, and played dart ball. Glen was a devoted Chicago Bears fan. Glen and Carol traveled, visiting Europe several times, voyaging through the Panama Canal and enjoying time in Hawaii and Alaska. At home, Glen was particular about the upkeep of his yard. It should be noted, the welcome sign was not out for geese, moles or squirrels.

Surviving are his wife, Carol Reinagle; daughter, Becki (Ken) George, of Birchwood; son, Bradley (Patti) Reinagle, of Chetek; granddaughters; Amy (Matt) Jacobson, of Ashland, Sarah (Patrick) Wittak, of White Bear Lake, Minn.; great-grandson, Leif Jacobson; brothers, Dale, Robert and Rex Reinagle, of Piper City; special friends, Deb and Jim, and Pauline; one fat cat, Birch; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Theadore and Dorothy Reinagle; and his sister, Mary DeLong.

A celebration of life will be from 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, with the visitation continuing until the 3 p.m. service at Skinner Funeral Home, Rice Lake, Wis. A gathering will follow at 3:30 p.m. at the Elk Lodge in Rice Lake.

Honorary casket bearers will be Robert, Dale, Rex and Brad Reinagle, Mike Messner and Dave Fox.

Memorials may be made to Hungry Hollow or Community Cats Coalition.

