Elmer Saathoff

KANKAKEE — Elmer J. Saathoff, 68, of Kankakee, passed away Jan. 20, 2020, surrounded by family in his home.

He was born Oct. 31, 1951, in Watseka, the son of Elmer O. and Esther (Lauterbach) Saathoff.

Surviving are his son, Brent Saathoff, of Ashkum; his sister, Shirley Roach, of Ashkum; his brother, Glenn (Alice) Saathoff, of Ashkum; his daughter-in-law, Jamie Saathoff, of Crescent City; along with many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his son, Nick Saathoff; and his sister, June Saathoff.

Elmer was a retired heavy equipment operator with the Local 150 Operators Union. He also worked at the Kankakee County Speedway, helping prepare the race track. Elmer enjoyed fishing, barbecue grilling and gathering with his friends. He was an avid Dale Earnhardt Sr. fan.

Memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.

Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.