Joanne Alexander

KANKAKEE — Joanne B. Alexander, 85, of Kankakee, passed away Jan. 18, 2020, at Miller Healthcare in Kankakee.

She was born Sept. 26, 1934, in Chicago, the daughter of Carl and Frances Whittorp Lindemann. Joanne married Nathaniel Alexander on April 11, 1953, in Roseland. He preceded her in death in 2010.

Joanne was a manager at Shapiro Developmental Center Credit Union. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. Joanne was an avid Chicago Bears fan.

Surviving are one son, Jim (Christy) Alexander, of Chebanse; one daughter, Mary (Mike) Spencer, of Herscher; eight grandchildren, Craig, Henry, Jake, Eilish, Deckland and Cade Alexander, Jason (Aly) Spencer, and Michelle (Matt) Ward; five great-grandchildren, Faith, Michael, Everleigh, Tyler and Stephanie; one sister, Arabella (John) Brann, of Centerville, Ohio; and one brother, Raymond Lindemann, of Manteno.

In addition to her husband, Nathaniel, she was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Private inurnment will take place at a later date in Cedar Park Cemetery in Calumet Park.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

