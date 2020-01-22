KANKAKEE — John Henley Jr., 82, of Kankakee, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 9, 2020, from his home.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the New Vision Baptist Church, 194 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee, with Pastor Tommie L. Ivy Sr. officiating.

John “Bro” was born in Brooksville, Miss., on Nov. 1, 1937, the son of John Eddie and Arlena Ode’neal Henley.

He married the former Jacqueline Levy on July 3, 1983, in Brooksville, Miss. He was a member of the New Vision Baptist Church and served as chairman of the deacon ministry. He was also a Mason.

John had been employed in many capacities in his lifetime, including being a carpenter, he worked construction, plumbing, and was a “Mr. Fix It,” a Jack of all trades. He also was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. John enjoyed spending time with family and friends and attending church functions.

Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Jacqueline, of Kankakee; his sons, Eugene Henley, of Kankakee, Jimmie Henley, of New York, Damon (Melissa) Levy, of Kankakee, and Stephen Henley, of Kankakee; his daughters, Clara Gray, of Rantoul, Earlene Henley, of Brooksville, Miss., Hattie Pearl Henley, of New York, and Kenyatta Levy, Chantil Henley and Arlena Henley, all of Kankakee; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; good friend, Elmer Griffin; special nephew, Tommie Ivy Sr.; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents; son, John Curtis Henley; all fifteen of his siblings; and special nephew, J. C. Jackson.

Please light a candle at jonesfuneralhome.com.