BOURBONNAIS — Jane Nishio, 84, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Jan. 18, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Jane was born March 15, 1935, in Portland, Ore., the daughter of Asaye and Heiji Okanura.

She graduated from Linden McKinley High School and also attended Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Jane moved to California where she worked as a paralegal and met the love of her life, Jim Nishio, who had a doctorate in pharmacy. They were married July 12, 1968, at Maize Manor Methodist Church in Columbus, Ohio.

Jane and Jim enjoyed travelling and throughout the years traveled to China, Japan, Australia and Germany, as well as other countries.

He preceded her in death Sept. 1, 2012.

Surviving are two sisters, Amy Fortsch, of Bourbonnais, and Marie Tussing, of Columbus, Ohio; nephew, Zack (Lisa) Fortsch, of Aurora; nieces, Michelle Fortsch, Stacy Tussing and Denise Tussing; and many cousins in Virginia, California, Florida and Michigan, Gail and Karen Tomimatsu, Ken, Joan, Albert, Robert, Keith and Dick Kobayashi, Wendy Kohno and Nancy Brockschink.

Jane moved from California in August of 2016 and lived at Riverside Senior Citizens Life Communities in Bourbonnais until December of 2019. She enjoyed the various activities at Riverside, Bingo, country drives and dining out.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Amos Dillman of Grace Community Methodist church in Bourbonnais will officiate the service. A private burial will follow in Skyline Memorial Gardens in Monee.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Lisa, Zack, Becca Fortsch, and Diann and Larry Morris for their support.

