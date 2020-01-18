Dianne Kronika

BOURBONNAIS — Dianne Marie Margaret Kronika (nee Schleitwiler), 66, of Bourbonnais, passed away.

She was the beloved wife of James Alan Kronika; fond mother of Jessica (Alexander Bregola) Kronika, Jacob (Veronica Niechajczk) Kronika and David (Nastassia Whitten) Kronika; sponsor to Christian Lacerona of the Phillipines and Jatendra Kumar of India; dear grandmother of Mykaela Kronika, Kaden Kronika, Jeanette Kronika and Harold Kronika; sister of Barbara (Tony) Sakalys, Paul (Mary Nichols) Schleitwiler, Judith Schleitwiler Wolicki and the late Beverly McHugh (Thomas), Patrick (Noelle) Schleitwiler and David (Marge) Schleitwiler; great-niece of Alice Schleitwiler, Phyllis Schleitwiler and Lorraine Schleitwiler.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Hitzeman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 9445 West 31st St., Brookfield. Funeral services will be at 8 p.m. Jan. 19, also at the funeral home.

Dianne was a member of the Kankakee Quiltmakers Guild, Society of Secular Franciscans, alumni of Governors State University, Advocate of Peace and Social Justice, Sustainability, Hunger, Housing and Health Equality, Sierra Club, the National Wildlife Foundation, Christian Service Commission, Foundation for Children and Aging, Maternity BVM. Parish, MBVM Peace and Justice Committee. Also Friends of the GSU library, alumni of Morton East High School, and partook in Operation Rice Bowl throughout her lifetime. She was a proud sponsor of: WTTW Channel 11 and 98.7wfmt, Sierra Club, National Wildlife Foundation and a Certified Wildlife Habitat Cultivator.

Memorials may be made to the National Wildlife Foundation, Christian Foundation for Children and Aging or WTTW Channel 11.

