Golden Hairston

ANTIOCH, TENN. — Golden Malik Hairston, 28, of Antioch, Tenn., departed this life Jan. 7, 2020.

A time for family and friends to gather will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Jones Funeral Home, 1055 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. An additional time for visiting will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Morning Star Baptist Church, 570 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, with Minister Michael Sanders officiating.

Golden “Goldie” was born Sept. 14, 1991, in Kankakee, the son of Pamela Anthony and Gregory Hairston.

He attended Kankakee School District 111 schools, graduating from Kankakee High School. He had also obtained his associate’s degree. He had been employed by a Denture Production Company in Nashville, Tenn.

Goldie had a soul that almost everyone he came in contact with took to. A gentle giant turned beast if you messed with his loved ones. Goldie had goals and aspirations of becoming a coach of his very own AAU team. He was on his way to doing just that with already obtaining his coaching certification.

Basketball was a huge part of his life, he loved it. He even received a basketball scholarship to attend Lake Michigan College. Penny Hardaway is his all-time favorite NBA player.

Family gatherings and Bar-b-ques were essential at least twice every summer. If someone asked who made the potato salad, he was proud to say it was him because his potato salad was just that good. Golden loved starting his days with Mary Jane and listening to his favorite artist, Lil Boosie. He enjoyed just sitting on the balcony YouTubing his favorite instrumentals, rapping and writing down lyrics. Rarely seen without a snap back fitted cap, Goldie loved looking and smelling good and his smile spoke for itself. Goldie touched so many hearts and is and will forever be loved by many.

Surviving are his parents, Pamela Paynes and Gregory Hairston; his grandmother, Seretha Parker; brothers, Jervez Anthony and Cortez Peden; sisters, Diamond Wilson, Hydeia Jensen, Omari Morris and Destiny Peden; aunt, Nina Parker; uncles, Mager and Mary Anthony and Frank and Ruth Anthony; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

