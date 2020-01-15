WATSEKA — Audrey Pinger, 84, of Watseka, passed away Sunday (Jan. 12, 2020).

She was born Dec. 7, 1935, in Roseland, the daughter of Anna (Westra) Hafk.

Audrey married Joseph Pinger Jr. on Oct. 19, 1957.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Meals on Wheels program.

Surviving are her children, Cheryl Olson, of Indianapolis, Ind., Beth Pinger, of Oak Lawn, and Joseph Pinger III, of Watseka; grandchildren, Erik Olson, of Noblesville, Ind., and Linnea (Dave) Fairbanks, of Warrenville; great-grandchild, Charlotte Fairbanks; sisters-in-law, Gloria Pinger and Linda (Roger) King, of Atlanta, Ga.; niece and nephew, Ashley and Tyler Pinger, of Vienna, Va., and David and Nancy.

Preceding her in death were her mother; husband; three brothers; one sister; and son-in-law, George Olson.

A private memorial service will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

