Marjorie Pranger

KANKAKEE — Marjorie Ann Pranger, 91, of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 30, 2019.

Per her request, there will be no visitation. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded by Schreffler Funeral Homes.

Marjorie was born Jan. 14, 1928, in Taylor, N.D., the daughter of Anthony and Margaret Worth Freed. Her husband, Carlin J. Pranger Sr., whom she married Oct. 26, 1948, at St. Anthony’s Church in Laurel, Mont., preceded her in death in 1994.

Surviving are three sons and one daughter-in-law, Christopher and Julie Pranger, of Martinton, John Pranger, of Carbondale, James Pranger, of Kankakee; one daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Alex Luebben, of Bridgewater, Va.; five grandchildren, Christa, Elizabeth, Jessica, Christopher and James; and four great-grandchildren.

Marjorie attended Carroll College and was a graduate of St. Vincents Hospital School of Nursing and a member of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps. She retired from Riverside Medical Center.

She enjoyed fossil hunting, gardening, music and her pets. She has crossed “The Rainbow Bridge.” She lived the “good life” — all in all — considering, etc., etc. Have a good day! Enjoy! ~ as Marjorie would say.