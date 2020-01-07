John Deagan

BOURBONNAIS — John Lindsey Deagan, 58, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Jan. 4, 2020) at his home.

He was born May 4, 1961, in Kankakee, the son of John Edward and Eve Smith Deagan.

John married Stacie Fox on May 11, 1990, in Vermontville, Mich. She preceded him in death July 31, 2005.

Mr. Deagan was a retired bar/pub owner.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his daughters, Raven Deagan, of Portland, Ore., and Madison Deagan, of Jacksonville, Fla.; and two brothers, Jai Deagan, of Eaton Rapids, Mich., and Scott Deagan, of Fort Myers, Fla.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Lance; and one sister, Kimberly.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, until the 11 a.m. time of sharing at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.