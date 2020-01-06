Bruno Rudolf

BOURBONNAIS — Bruno A. Rudolf, 59, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Jan. 3, 2020) at his home.

He was born July 13, 1960, in Kankakee, the son of Paul Sr. and Ida (Furst) Rudolf. Bruno married Jacqueline Lynch on April 13, 1984, in Kankakee.

Bruno worked at Landis Plastics for several years. He was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed golfing and fishing. He was a member of the Bradley-Bourbonnais Sportsman’s Club.

Surviving are his wife, of Bourbonnais; one son, Christopher (Elizabeth) Lynch, of Mokena; one sister, Rose (Jack) Daniels, of Kankakee; one brother, Paul Rudolf Jr., of Bradley; niece, Tonya Born (Chris Smith) and several more nieces and nephews and extended family.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one son, Jason Rudolf.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Rick Tustin officiating. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

