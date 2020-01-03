SPRING HILL, FLA. — Margaret Johnson-Stevenson, 67, of Spring Hill, Fla., passed away Dec. 27, 2019, at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, Fla.

She was born in Kankakee, on Feb. 24, 1952, the daughter of Forrest and Marjeanne Johnson.

Margaret retired from the YMCA.

She enjoyed playing pickleball, golf, Mahjong, card nights and gardening.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Forrest and Marjeanne Johnson.

Surviving are her loving husband of 28 years, Warren Stevenson; her sister, Marsha Lade and her husband Dennis, of Kankakee; her stepdaughter, Christina Olson and her husband Scott, of Kankakee; her stepson, Greg Stevenson, of Braidwood; her in-laws, Bill, Mari, Bruce and Nancy Stevenson, all of Kankakee; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, loved ones and friends.

A celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at St. Mark United Methodist Church, Kankakee.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m., also at the church.