Montie 'Hidie' Stipp

KANKAKEE — Montie J. “Hidie” Stipp, 60, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Dec. 30, 2019) at her home.

She was born Dec. 18, 1959, in Kankakee, the daughter of Ronald A. and Carolyn Stuky Stipp.

Hidie attended the Kankakee County Co-op.

Surviving are her mother, Carolyn Stipp, of Bradley; three sisters, Ronie and Randy Bissaillon, of Bourbonnais, Dena and Kevin Walker, of Gonzalez, La., Tena Stipp, of Kankakee; three brothers, Mark and Lisa Stipp, of Kankakee, Lonny and Lisa Stipp, of Bonfield, and Todd and Sharon Stipp, of Kankakee; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Preceding her in death were her father, Ronald Stipp; and two nephews, Todd Stipp and Ross Bissaillon.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

