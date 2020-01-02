Larry Reed

KANKAKEE — Larry John Reed, 73, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Dec. 29, 2019) at his home.

He was born Oct. 13, 1946, the son of Orville and Catherine (Cacello) Reed. Larry married Jo Perry on June 8, 1968, in Matteson.

Larry graduated from Kankakee High School.

He was the co-owner of Reed’s Rent All and Sales.

Larry served as president, vice-president and treasurer of the Corn Belt Rental Association. He served as president of the Northern Illinois Angler’s Association. Larry was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association and a member of Ducks Unlimited and Pheasants Forever.

An avid outdoorsman, Larry found great pleasure in hunting, fishing and playing golf. He was a fan of the Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago Bears and Chicago White Sox. Above all, his greatest joy came from spending time with his family and watching his three grandchildren play hockey.

Larry was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from 1966 to 1968.

Surviving are his wife, Jo Reed; two daughters and sons-in-law, Leslie and Tim Guerin, of Bourbonnais, and Amy and Jason Wendinger, of Limestone; three grandchildren, Ryan Guerin, of Bourbonnais, Izzy Wendinger and Brady Wendinger, of Limestone; stepmother, Dorothy Reed; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Jim and Sue Reed, of Chebanse, and Greg and Sheri Reed, of Wisconsin; four sisters and two brothers-in-law, Gail Kisellus, of Morris, Janet and Denny Lewis, of Joliet, Ann Reed, of Minnesota, Cynthia and Frank Schwartzand, of Colorado; sisters-in-law, Roxanne Reed (Dan Reeg), of Kankakee, Dorothy Nash and Jane Harlan, both of Tennessee, Linda Schlenz, of Georgia, Janice Perry (Vicky Quakenbush), of Kankakee; two brothers-in-law, Bob Perry (Susan), of Tennessee, and Jerry Perry, of Bradley; several aunts, uncle; several nieces and nephews; and good friends, Terry Dutour and Frank Cuchiara.

Preceding him in death were his parents; siblings, Susan Reed Mann and John Reed; and special great-niece, Bell Barnawell.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, until the concluding military rites at 4 p.m. at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.

Memorials may be made to the ALS Association Greater Chicago Chapter or to the Paralyzed Veterans of America.

