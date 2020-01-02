Death notices: Jan. 2, 2020

Death notices

<strong>Andrew J. Pristach</strong>, 86, of Bourbonnais, and formerly of St. Anne, passed away Monday (Dec. 30, 2019) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Harvey Arnold,</strong> 86, of Kankakee, were held Dec. 27 at Resurrection Community Church of the Nazarene in Kankakee. Harvey passed away Dec. 21, 2019. Burial was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Pallbearers were Scott and Seth Coffey, Dennis Seymour, Ken Woo, Bary Cruz and Nathan Harris.

Funeral services for <strong>Bobby Foster,</strong> 90, of Kankakee, were held Dec. 30 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Terry Anglea officiating. Bobby passed away Dec. 24, 2019. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Morgan, Chris, Dalton and Bennett Foster, Aaron Kerouac and Preston Covington.

Funeral services for <strong>Floyd E. Kohl,</strong> 86, of Kankakee, were held Dec. 30 at St. George Catholic Church, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Floyd passed away Dec. 26, 2019. Entombment was in All Saints Mausoleum in Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Hunter, Mason and Nolan Schneider, Jacob and Luke Chappell, and Robert Kohl.

Funeral services for <strong>Anthony McCollum</strong>, 27, of Kankakee, were held Dec. 30 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Ronald McCollum and the Rev. Demetrius McCollum officiating. Anthony passed away Dec. 20, 2019. Burial was in Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Joe Johnson Jr., and Antoine, Ronald, Derrell, Robert and Brandon McCollum.