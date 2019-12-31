Randy LeBeau

KISSIMMEE, FLA. — Randy Alen LeBeau, 51, of Kissimmee, Fla., passed away Dec. 22, 2019, in Kissimmee, Fla.

He was born Feb. 4, 1968, in Kankakee, the son of Romeo J. and Carol Ann (Gullquist) LeBeau. Randy married Margo on Dec. 9, 2017, in Jupiter, Fla.

Surviving are his wife, Margo LeBeau, of Kissimmee, Fla.; two daughters, Samantha and Emily LeBeau, both of Bourbonnais; his parents, Romeo and Carol LeBeau, of Chebanse; three sisters, Charlotte LeBeau, of Raleigh, N.C., Mindy Blommer, of Raleigh, N.C., and Kristina (Terry) Williams, of Charlotte, N.C.; one brother, Wade (Traci) LeBeau, of Kankakee; aunts and uncles, Carol Milk, of Chebanse, Raymond (LaRae) Gullquist, of Bourbonnais, Lola (Tom) Schafer, of Bonfield, and Vickie Gullquist, of Clifton; along with several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his uncles, Lee Milk and Larry Gullquist.

Mr. LeBeau was a member of the Kankakee Boat Club and was a nursing home administrator. He enjoyed golfing, water skiing and riding his motorcycle. Randy was an avid shooter.

A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with a eulogy at 6 p.m. The Rev. Don Gillespie will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook a knappfuneralhomes.com.