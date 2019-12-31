YUCCA VALLEY, CALIF. — Donald Gladu, 80, of Yucca Valley, Calif., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Dec. 26, 2019) in San Diego, Calif., following a long battle with cancer.

He was born Oct. 7, 1939, the son of Joe and Bessie Gladu.

Donald graduated from Herscher High School.

He married Li Tsen in Taiwan on Oct. 22, 1970.

Donald joined the U.S. Air Force after finishing school at Herscher, then went on to the U.S. Navy. He retired from the U.S. Navy. He had also worked for an airline.

Surviving are his wife; four children; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Also surviving are two sisters, Teresa Dionne, of St. Anne, and Rose Mary LaMore, of Manteno; one brother, LaVerne Gladu (deceased) and sister-in-law, Annette Gladu, of Kankakee.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brother; sister-in-law; two brothers-in-law; a nephew; and his mother-in-law.

Burial will be in California.