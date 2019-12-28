Bobby Foster

KANKAKEE — Bobby J. Foster, 90, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 24, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Aug. 21, 1929, the son of Evermont and Grace (Fox) Foster, in Kankakee. Bobby was the great-great-great-grandson of Shawnee Chief Tecumseh.

Bobby proudly served in the U.S. Army.

He married Joyce Carte on Jan. 17, 1960. Joyce passed away in 2017.

Bobby worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for Midwest Operating Engineers for Local 150 for 25 years. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church. Bobby was a Mason, a lifelong member of Disabled American Veterans, past Master of Blue Masonic Lodge 389 of Kankakee, and was a past patron of the Eastern Star. He was the 4th Ward Alderman in Kankakee for 12 years.

Surviving are three sons, Michael Beyler, of South Bend, Ind., Jeffrey (Cindy) Foster, of Kankakee, and Patrick (Lisa Schmidt) Foster, of Kankakee; one stepson, Michael (Cindy) Kerouac, of Bourbonnais; two stepdaughters, Susan (Werner) Pannnke, of Loveland, Colo., and Nancy (Kevin) Hale, of Champaign; one brother, Billy Foster, of Marion; one sister-in-law, Roberta Foster, of Streator; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Donald Foster.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Burial will immediately follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Schreffler Funeral Homes.

Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.