KANKAKEE — Ira Fitzpatrick Jr., 69, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Dec. 20, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Jan. 30, 1950, in Ripley, Tenn., the son of Ira Fitzpatrick Sr. and Lela Mae (Campbell) Fitzpatrick.

Ira was a laborer for A.O. Smith. He was a resident of the Kankakee County area for 69 years.

He served our country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.

Ira’s hobbies included fishing, music, karate, reading the Bible and motorcycle riding.

He was a member of Gethsemane Gardens Missionary Baptist Church.

Surviving are a son, Christopher (Nicole) Fitzpatrick, of Kankakee; Yamika Fitzpatrick, of St. Paul, Minn., Dana Fitzpatrick, of St. Paul, Minn., and Krystal Fitzpatrick, of Albany, Ga.; one brother, Micheal Fitzpatrick, of Momence; and two sisters, Mary Fitzpatrick, of Kankakee, and Veronica Fitzpatrick, of Bourbonnais; and four grandchildren.

His parents preceded him in death.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Gethsemane Gardens Missionary Baptist Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Ervin Marshall officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded.

