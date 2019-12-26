Eldon Selk

LILBURN, GA. — Eldon Edmund Selk, 92, of Lilburn, Ga., and formerly of Grant Park, passed away Saturday (Dec. 21, 2019) at Eastside Medical Center in Snellville, Ga., after a struggle recovering from a fall.

Born July 28, 1927, in Grant Park, he was the son of Edmund and Melinda Stedt Selk.

Mr. Selk and his wife of 64 years, Frances Ohlenkamp Selk, owned a dairy and crop farm in Grant Park for many decades.

He also served in the U.S. Army between 1955 and 1957 on various tours-of-duty, including being stationed in Kentucky and Germany.

Over the years, Mr. Selk was primarily a farmer, but due to his absolute love of baseball (and his Chicago Cubs) was a baseball and softball umpire all across Kankakee and Will counties.

His lifelong fascination with aviation inspired him to earn his private pilot license at a young age and, within just a short number of years, he and a friend had secured their own plane.

Mr. Selk and his wife were members of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Beecher, where he was an active member of the men’s dartball league and served numerous terms on the church council.

In later years, Mr. Selk moved to Lilburn, Ga., to be closer to his family.

Surviving are his two daughters, Eileen Mae (Eric) Shepard, of Fremont, Neb., and Lori Kay (Scott) Bottens, of Lilburn, Ga.; grandsons, Michael Edmund (John Lemley) Selk, of Lilburn, Ga., Lucas Alexander Bottens, of Lilburn, Ga., and Joshua Grant Bottens, of Colorado Springs, Colo.

He was preceded him in death by his loving wife Frances, in 2011.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. John’s United Church of Christ, Beecher, with the Rev. Susan Locke officiating. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. John’s United Church of Christ, Beecher.

Funeral arrangements are by Hack-Jensen Funeral Home in Beecher.

