James Partyka, 76, of Custer Park, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday (Dec. 18, 2019).

He was born Dec. 10, 1943, in Chicago, the youngest son of Frank and Barbara Partyka. He attended Reed Custer Schools and graduated with the class of 1961.

Surviving are his wonderful wife of 43 years, Judy Partyka; loving daughter, Sarah Partyka; dutiful son, Adam Partyka; cherished granddaughter, Haley Partyka; and brother, Robert (Carolyn) Partyka, of Little Rock, Ark.

Preceding him in death were his parents and brother, Gerald (Jerry) Partyka.

He was a member of Moose Lodge 300 in Joliet for 47 years.

James was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1964 to 1967.

He was a member of the Custer Township Planning Commission for 16 years.

James spent seven years in the Middle East (Saudi Arabia and Iran) working as a civilian for Raytheon Company. He retired from Stepan Company in Elwood after 28 years of service.

He was a loving and caring man who will be missed by many around the world.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, also at the funeral home. Military honors will follow the funeral service. Cremation rites will be accorded after all of the services. Inurnment will be at a later date in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Braidwood.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society.

