Cynthia Brady

Cynthia E. Brady, 70, of Watseka, passed away Monday (Dec. 16, 2019) at Watseka Rehab and Health Care in Watseka.

She was born Jan. 15, 1949, in Momence, the daughter of Ivan and Madeline (Skaggs) Graves. Cynthia married Milton “Pete” Brady in New Jersey, in 1968. He preceded her in death March 1, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Mark Graves; two sisters, Pamela Graves and Gloria Fulford; and one son, Michael Joseph Brady.

Surviving are two daughters, Terri Lynn Skinner, of Georgia, and Kathryn McVay, of Illinois; one son, Anthony Brady, of California; four brothers, Billy Morgan, Billy Graves, Byron Graves and Michael Graves; one sister, Lyla Goldsmith; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Brady was a member of Centennial Christian Church in Watseka. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

Cremation rites have been accorded by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

A memorial service will be at a later date with burial in GAR Cemetery in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to Centennial Christian Church in Watseka.

