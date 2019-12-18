Gerald Lagacy

Gerald E. Lagacy, 76, of St. Anne, passed away Thursday (Dec. 12, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Sept. 17, 1943, in Kankakee, the son of Henry and Edna (Perry) Lagacy.

Gerald married Sharon Hill on Dec. 11, 1965, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.

He was a computer operator for Kankakee Federal, A.O.Smith, Sherwin Williams, Gage Marketing, and Farm and Fleet, before retiring in 2006.

Gerald coached many sports at the YMCA in Kankakee, and Little League Baseball in Aroma Park. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. Gerald especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served at Fort Knox, Ky., from 1965 to 1967 during the Vietnam War.

Gerald was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Kankakee.

Surviving are his wife, Sharon Lagacy, of St. Anne; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Adam and Laura Lagacy, of Wake Forest, N.C., and Eric Lagacy, of Poplar Bluff, Mo.; two grandchildren, KayLee Lagacy and Brandon Lagacy; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Carolyn and David Wiggenton, of Sterling, and Antoinette and James Fritz, of Limestone; four brothers and three sisters-in-law, John and Barbara Lagacy, of St. Anne, Francis and Kathryn Lagacy, of Grant Park, Robert Lagacy, of Limestone, and Edward and Lana Lagacy, of Georgetown; one brother-in-law, Roger Lee Hill, of Marion; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were one son, Bryan Lagacy; his parents; and his dog, Boo.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, until noon funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

An additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Cotrell Funeral Services, 701 Vine St., Poplar Bluff, MO 63901. Burial will follow in Poplar Bluff City Cemetery in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

(Pd)