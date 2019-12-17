Maxine Wagner

Maxine Murphy Wagner was born Oct. 13, 1924, to parents William and Dora Murphy, in Cabery. Sadly, she passed away peacefully Saturday (Dec. 14, 2019) to be eternally reunited with her beloved husband Virgil Wagner, who preceded her in passing on July 7, 2007.

She married Virgil on Oct. 25, 1944. They shared 63 years of friendship, traveling, camping, card playing, attending ball games and having great times with friends and family.

Maxine was a hard worker, spending many years at and retiring from Bradley Roper in 1982. She was a member of St. Marks Methodist Church.

She loved camping and was a member of Kankakee Valley Wanderers, Prairie Schooners and Illinois Retiree Camping Assoc. Virgil and Maxine wintered many of her later years as a snow bird in Casa Del Sol, Texas.

Maxine was sassy and energetic, always lending a hand and a smile to her friends and family. Her favorite pastimes were playing cards, Dominoes, making puzzles, and watching game shows and reality TV. She loved to cook, famously her chicken’n noodles and pumpkin cookies, everything from scratch. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, who will miss her dearly.

She was the last survivor of 15 siblings and she is survived by two children (and their spouses), Ron (Jeanette) Wagner, of Bourbonnais, and Karen (Fred) Rivard, of Kankakee; six grandchildren, Janine Meatte (Matt Whitaker), of San Diego, Calif., Todd (Traci) Wagner, of Grant Park, Jason Rivard (Dana Koziol), of Bourbonnais, Jodine Meatte Klopp (Mike Leveque), of Bradley, Tami Wagner (Brian) Kempen, of Kankakee, and Shelly Rivard (Jason) Alcorn, of Bourbonnais; 13 great-grandchildren, Justine Lamie (Mitch Deval), Luc Blume (Kaylee Drummer), Cote (Natalie) Alcorn, Morgan Alcorn (Blair Cotton), Rylee Alcorn, Madi Rivard (Zeb) Rashenskas, Drew Rivard, Kassidy Rivard, Camden Wagner, Jude Klopp, Jack Klopp, Makenna Whitaker and Wilse Whitaker. Maxine was also a proud great-great grandmother of three, Zaden Rashenskas, Merrick Rashenskas and Porter Cotton.

A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, also at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Maxine made everyone’s life around her a whole lot better! They could always depend on her and still can, as she instilled her amazing qualities into her family. Her moral insight and strength of character will live on for years to come. Maxine’s legacy is an inspiration to pursue and achieve a great life. Our love and appreciation for her will never fade.

Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.

(Pd)