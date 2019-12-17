Janet Alvis

Janet K. Alvis, 73, of Momence, passed away Saturday (Dec. 14, 2019) at her home.

She was born May 19, 1946, in Kankakee, the daughter of Jason and Dorothy Spence Lee. Janet married Robert M. Alvis on Nov. 27, 1965, in Momence. He survives, of Momence.

In addition to her husband, surviving are a son, Michael Alvis, of Momence,; and a daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Henry Barthel, of Bradley; five grandchildren, Matthew Barthel, Henry Barthel, Braelyn Alvis, Clara Hollendoner and Ashlen Alvis; and one great-grandchild, Kaisyn Walls. Janet is also survived by one sister and brother-in-law, Judith and George Coats, of Danville.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one brother, Jim Lee.

Janet had been a legal secretary for the Morgan and Glacier law firm in Kankakee.

She was a member of the Baptist faith.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Per her wishes, there will be no services and cremation rites have been accorded.

Please sign her online guestbook at cotterfh.com.

(Pd)