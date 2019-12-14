Robert LaFontaine

Robert E. LaFontaine, 86, of Bradley, passed away Friday (Dec. 13, 2019) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born Oct. 19, 1933, in Kankakee, the son of Eugene E. and Marion (Minor) LaFontaine. Robert married Regina A. Grant on Sept. 20, 1958, in Pleasure Ridge Park, KY.

Robert was an employee of the Kankakee Water Company (Consumers Illinois Water), retiring after 35 years of service. He was a graduate of St. Patrick High School and St. Joseph College in Rensselaer, Ind., in 1955. He was past president of the Kankakee Exchange Club and past president of St. Joseph Catholic Church Holy Name Society. Robert also volunteered at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan.

He was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.

Surviving are his wife, Regina A. LaFontaine, of Bradley; three daughters and three sons-in-law, Lisa and Bradley Black, of Chicago, Patricia and Neal Seidenberg, of Ft. Collins, Colo., and Jeanine and Mark Paschke, of Ft. Collins, Colo.; six grandchildren, Nicholas Black, Madeline Black, Alex Seidenberg, Ethan Seidenberg, Jack Paschke and Ella Paschke; two brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law, James and Elinor Grant, Fred Grant and Cecelia Grant; and cousins, Thomas and Judy Minor, Susan Bohon and James Minor.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.

