Irving Smith

Irving (Scott) Smith, 72, of Sun River Terrace, passed away Friday (Dec. 6, 2019) at his home.

He was born April 25, 1947, in Chicago, the son of Earl Smith and Billie (Scott) Smith.

Irving was a laborer, and worked at A.O. Smith and Roper.

He was a resident of the Kankakee County area for 60 years.

Irving’s hobbies included listening to jazz music, working on cars and cooking.

Surviving are two daughters, Antoinette (Heath) Wilborn, of Lake Village, Ark., and Patricia Scott, of Lake Village, Ark.; one son, Desmond Speed, of Indianapolis, Ind.; four grandchildren; one sister, Donna Marie Smith-Washum, of Paris, Tenn.; and two brothers, Roy (Adrienne) Smith Sr., of Pembroke Township, and Matthew (Karen) Brandon, of Chicago.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother; and one sister.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at St. Anne Woods Chapel, 13162 E 6000S Road, St. Anne, with the Rev. Louis Barnes officiating. Burial will follow in Momence Cemetery, Momence.

