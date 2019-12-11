Shannon Wormely

Shannon R. Wormely, 32, of Herscher, passed away Monday (Dec. 9, 2019) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born May 15, 1987, in Chicago, the son of Joann Wormely. Shannon married Tiffany Saathoff on May 11, 2019, in Chebanse.

Shannon was employed at Walmart in Bourbonnais. He was an avid New England Patriots fan. Shannon loved Naruto and enjoyed playing Playstation. Most of all, he loved his family.

Surviving are his wife, Tiffany Wormely, of Herscher; a son, Nathaniel Wormely, of Herscher; a daughter, Azlynn Saathoff, of Herscher; best friends, Roy Wolford, Jason Smith, Charlie Smith and Eddie. Also surviving are a sister, Natalie Wormely, of Kankakee; a niece, Kailey Wormely; two nephews, E.J. Wormely and Tishaun Wormely; a brother, Terrance Wormely, of Chicago; sisters-in-law, Alyssa (John) Amundson, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Judith Saathoff and fiancé Joshua Baker, of Bourbonnais, and Monica Saathoff, of Herscher,

Preceding him in death were his cousins, Sharon Howell, Went Howell and Darius Howell.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

