Marilyn Daucanski

Marilyn “Midge” Daucanski, 88, of Bourbonnais, passed away Nov. 24, 2019, at Amita Holy Family Medical Center in DesPlaines.

She was born Aug. 4, 1931, the daughter of Eugene and Edna (Belisle) Benoit. Midge married Casimir “Cas” Daucanski on Aug. 28, 1956, in Bourbonnais. He preceded her in death Dec. 6, 1998.

Midge was employed at Kroehler Furniture and retired from many years at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

She had been the grand marshall of one of the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival Parades, a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Maternity BVM Catholic Church and the St. Anne Sodality.

Midge volunteered for Provena St. Mary’s Hospital, Catholic Charities, the park district and Maternity BVM Catholic Church. Midge was also an election judge and served on the coroner’s jury.

Surviving are her son, David Daucanski and Bradley Gache, of West Palm Beach, Fla.; a daughter, LuAnne Daucanski and Alisa Fliss, of Delray Beach, Fla.; and two grandchildren, Mckayla and Josh Williams. Also surviving are two brothers, Wayne and Linda Benoit, of Centralia, Mo., and Steve Benoit, of Kankakee.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Jim; a brother, Vernon; and sisters; Darlene and Donola.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Maternity BVM Catholic Church, Bourbonnais. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.

(Pd)