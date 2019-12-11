Death notices: Dec. 12, 2019

Death notices

<strong>Steven Jon Burton</strong>, 56, of Tucson, Ariz., and formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away Nov. 28, 2019.

<strong>Logan Taylor Siebert</strong>, 28, of Grant Park, passed away Monday (Dec. 9, 2019) at Loyola Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>John Vincent DeSalvo</strong>, 90, of Bourbonnais, were held Dec. 10 at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Dan Lydon officiating. John passed away Dec. 3, 2019. Burial will follow in Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Glenwood. Pallbearers were grandsons, Frank John Tripodi and Michael Shawn Tripodi.

Funeral services for <strong>Clarence W. “Sock Man” Farley</strong>, 86, of Kankakee, were held Dec. 8 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Clarence passed away Dec. 2, 2019. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Graveside services for <strong>Joan F. Gohring</strong>, 91, of Prophetstown and formerly of Bourbonnais, were held Dec. 9 in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Joan passed away Nov. 27, 2019. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Funeral services for <strong>Maynard L. Jensen</strong>, 82, of Ashkum, were held Dec. 11 at Assumption BVM Catholic Church in Ashkum, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Maynard passed away Dec. 7, 2019. Burial was in Ashkum Catholic Cemetery, Ashkum. Pallbearers were Adam and Josh Jensen, Justin and Brandon Ballard, and Jordan and Taylor McLean. Honorary pallbearers were Parr Schoolman, Wilbur Lauterbach, Ed Harms, Donnie and Durl Jensen, Mike LaReau, Ben Inhauser and Danny Domagella.

Funeral services for <strong>Domonique D. Terrell,</strong> 34, of Bourbonnais, were held Dec. 6 at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. Evangelist Carolyn Butler officiated and Pastor Joe Fair delivered the eulogy. Domonique passed away Nov. 24, 2019. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Jwaquese Springer, Kevin B. Smith Jr., Elshamane A. Smith, Kearies Q. Smith, Markeice D. Smith and Danari Smith.