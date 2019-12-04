Michelle Bartlett

Michelle Renee Bartlett, 42, of Russellville, Ark., passed away Monday (Dec. 2, 2019) at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Jan. 10, 1977, in Kankakee, the daughter of Monte Faford and Paula Bleyle.

Preceding her in death were her grandparents; and two nephews, Noah Andrew Coiley and Nathaniel Lane Burris.

Surviving are her father, Monte Faford, of Russellville, Ark.; mother, Paula Bleyle, of Bradley; three children, Lucas Kime, of Bradley, Lauren Faford and husband Lukas Skillern, of Lonoke, Ark., and Leigh Ann-Drew Bartlett, of Russellville, Ark.; two grandchildren, Wyatt John Stacy and Holdyn J. Andrew Skillern; three sisters, Angela Faford, of Kankakee, Amy Faford, of Bourbonnais, and Meghan Burris and husband Jason, of Russellville, Ark.

Michelle loved being outdoors. She enjoyed being by the water, fishing, camping, dancing and taking road trips. She loved her dogs. She especially loved being “Gigi” to her two grandsons, Wyatt and Holdyn. They held a very special place in her heart.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Russellville Family Funeral Home, Russellville, Ark.

A private burial will be in Rest Haven Memorial Park in Russellville, Ark.

Funeral arrangements are by Russellville Family Funeral.

Memorials may be made to the Russellville Animal Shelter.

Please sign her online guestbook at russellvillefamilyfuneral.com.

