Domonique Terrell

Domonique D. Terrell, 34, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Nov. 24, 2019).

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Lax Mortuary in Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6 until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee. Evangelist Carolyn Butler will officiate and Pastor Joe Fair will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.

(Pd)