Margaret Johnson

Margaret A. Johnson, 95, of Watseka, passed away Thursday (Nov. 28, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Aug. 21, 1924, in Watseka, the daughter of Floyd and Ethelwyn (Garfield) Gillfillan. Her parents preceded her in death. Margaret married Bernard A. Johnson. He preceded her in death Aug. 5, 2017.

Margaret was also preceded in death by her brother, Jack Gillfillan; son, Mark Johnson; son-in-law, Ron Scharf; and three grandchildren.

Surviving are her daughter, Anne Scharf, of Watseka; one son, Stephen (Rebecca) Johnson, of Oak Ridge, Tenn.; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Margaret was a member of Watseka First United Methodist Church.

A graveside service will be at a later date in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka. Stephen Johnson will officiate.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

