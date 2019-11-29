Enola Beausoleil

Enola L. “Tillie” Newman Beausoleil, 97, of Winter Haven, Fla., and formerly of Milford and Woodland, passed away Nov. 22, 2019 at the Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka.

She was born May 20, 1922, in Milford, the daughter of Everett and Virgie (Rogers) Hawthorne. Enola married James Earnest Newman in August of 1940, in Iroquois County. He preceded her in death in June of 1980. She later married Joseph Beausoleil, in Winter Haven, Fla. He preceded her in death.

Enola was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Earnest Ray Newman; one son-in-law, Bradley Bultman; one daughter-in-law, Donna Elliott Newman; one great-great-grandson; one sister; and three brothers.

Surviving are four children, Ronda (Glen) DeValk, of Mahomet, Jimmie Newman, of Winter Haven, Fla., Linda (Rick) Jones, of Auburndale, Fla., and Jill Newman Bultman, of Lakeland, Fla.; one sister, Iona Reed, of Bend, Ore.; 14 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Tillie was of the Christian faith, attending the Methodist Church. She worked at Howard Industries, TRW Condensor in Watseka and operated Brown’s Grocery Store in Woodland for 10 years. She loved singing, dancing, fishing, gardening, spending time with her family and was a great homemaker.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Knapp Funeral Home in Milford, with the Rev. Neil Larimore officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Milford.

Memorials may be made to the Milford Christian Church or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.

