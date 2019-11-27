Thomas J. Amsden, 87, of Flora, Ind., and formerly of Martinton, passed away Sunday (Nov. 24, 2019) at his home.

He was born Feb. 22, 1932, in Chicago, the son of Thomas and Lucille Donovan Amsden.

Thomas married Norma Price on Oct. 13, 1983, in Markham. She survives. He had also been married to Patricia Doyle Sorrenson of Florida.

Surviving are 10 children, Thomas Amsden, of Alabama, Kathy Miller of Steger, Bob (Lori) Amsden, of Liberty, Mo., Joseph Amsden, of Hains, Fla., Mary Klopp, of Sauk Village, Larry (Jenifer) Amsden, of Oak Forest, Russel Oliphant, of Goodland, Ind., Margaret (David) Bulanda, of Lowell, Ind., John (Joyce) Oliphant Jr., of Cedar Lake, Ind., and Sarasue (Greg) Bulanda, of Lowell, Ind.; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Peter (Joy) Amsden, of Indiana, Daniel (Debra) Amsden, of Plymouth, Ind., and Patricia Amsden, of Momence; one sister, Bernadine Cyborski, of Dyer, Ind.; 20 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents: one son, Patrick Amsden; four brothers, James Amsden, Barry Amsden, Joseph Amsden and Phillip Amsden; four sisters and three brothers-in-law, Leona (Marvin) Gardner, Anne (Larry) Wakefield, Lucille Amsden, Mary Frances Amsden and James Cyborski.

Thomas retired from Illinois Bell, where he had worked for 35 years as a lineman.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

Thomas enjoyed woodworking, riding motorcycles and collecting old miniature cars.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, until the noon funeral service at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at cotterfh.com.

(Pd)