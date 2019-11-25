Marcella Shusis

Marcella T. Shusis (nee Fritz) passed away Thursday (Nov. 21, 2019).

She was the beloved wife and best friend of Edward Shusis.

Marcella was also the “special” mother through marriage of Karen Shane, Randall (Rose) Shusis and Linda Shusis. She was the loving grandmother of Matthew (Amy) Shane, Megan (Gabriel) Antonio, Abigail (David) Falk and Alex Shusis; proud great-grandmother of Evan Antonio, and Jackson and Hannah Falk; devoted daughter of the late Theresia and Arthur Fritz Sr.; dear sister of Cecelia (Robert) Andris, of Saratoga, Calif., and the late Arthur J. (Anna) Fritz Jr., of Manteno; and cherished aunt of 11 nieces and nephews and 27 great-nieces and great-nephews; and great-great aunt of one.

The funeral procession will leave at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, from Thompson and Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn and proceed to Most Holy Redeemer Church, Evergreen Park for the 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

Marcella was retired from Illinois Bell Telephone Company, was past president of chapter 1 and past president of Central Life Member Club of the Telephone Pioneers of America as well as moderator of “Busy Hands.”

