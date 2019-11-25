Death notices: Nov. 25, 2019

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Enola L. “Tillie” Newman Beausoleil,</strong> 97, of Winter Haven, Fla., and formerly of Milford, passed away Friday (Nov. 22, 2019) at the Iroquois resident Home in Watseka. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.

<strong>Corrine Scott,</strong> 84, of Sheldon, passed away Friday (Nov. 22, 2019) at I.U. Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Ind. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>LaVern Mill,</strong> 95, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 16 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. LaVern passed away Nov. 12, 2019. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Bradley and Matthew Mill, Nicholas, Andrew and Adam Hurst, and Joseph Dailey. Honorary pallbearers were Sam Hall, Dylan Mill, Joseph Petrucci and Joseph Benkert

Funeral services for <strong>Nicolas Senor,</strong> 69, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 21 at St. John Paul II – West Campus, Kankakee. Nicolas passed away Nov. 10, 2019. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were {span}Anthony Senor, J.R. Cabaral, Paul and Dale Benolerao, Arnold Rojo and Bobby Villanueva.