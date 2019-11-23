Vivian Barnlund Pufahl

Vivian M. Barnlund Pufahl, 89, of Donovan, passed away Thursday (Nov. 21, 2019) at the Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka.

She was born Dec. 5, 1929, in Goodland, Ind., a daughter of Thomas and Lena (Harms) Seibring. Vivian married Byron W. Barnlund, in Schwer, on April 7, 1946. He preceded her in death Jan. 28, 1996. She later married Robert C. Pufahl, in Tennessee, in July of 1999. He preceded her in death Feb. 11, 2012. In addition to both of her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Earl Seibring and Don Seibring; and four sisters, Marian Harms, Francis Aupperle, Irene Dexter and Maxine Carlson.

Survivors include two sons, Leslie “Les” (Mary) Barnlund, of Martinton, and Roger (Pam) Barnlund, of Minnesota; one daughter, Nancy (Ron) Henneike, of Martinton; three sisters, Donna Carlson, Shirley Zwart and Mary Seibring; 12 grandchildren, Lesley Marshall, Amber Barnlund, Holly Barnlund, Tim Allsteadt, Stacey Baker, Lucas Barnlund, Jason Barnlund, Hannah Barnlund, Sara Otto, Laura Ratcliff, Todd Henneike and Toni Brown; and 26 great-grandchildren.

Vivian graduated in 1982 from Kankakee Community College with an Associate Degree in Nursing. She was employed many years as a nurse at Magnolia Wood Healthcare and Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. She worked alongside Byron, loving to farm, and was a caregiver for many relatives over the years.

She was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Watseka, where she was a founding member, served on the church board, and was a Sunday school teacher.

Vivian loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She spent many enjoyable hours feeding and watching birds and other wildlife in her spare time.

Her coffee pot was always on. Friends and family could not leave her house without feasting on a pie or brownies. She will be greatly missed and always loved.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Faith Lutheran Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Alex McNally officiating. Burial will be in Beaver Cemetery near Donovan. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church or The Alzheimer’s Association.

