Death notices: Nov. 23, 2019

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Sharon I. Erickson,</strong> 75, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 19, 2019) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes.

<strong>Gary W. Roseborough,</strong> 49, of Tulsa, Okla. and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Nov. 9, 2019, in Tulsa. Funeral arrangements are by Serenity Funeral Home in Tulsa.

<span><strong>Jacqueline Serene</strong>, 91, of Watseka, passed away Thursday (Nov. 21, 2019) at Merkle-Knipprath in Clifton. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. </span>