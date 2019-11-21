Rose Leppert

Rose Marie Leppert, 93, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Nov. 16, 2019) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

She was born Feb. 13, 1926, in Chicago, the daughter of Edwin Clocksin and Julia (Kumbalek) Clocksin. Rose married Melvin G. Leppert on Sept. 11, 1947, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Rose worked in the linen department at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital. She was a eucharistic minister at the hospital.

She loved her family and her faith. In their early years, she was the full-time caregiver to her grandchildren, Tori and Nicholas, whom she adored, and they adored her, too.

Rose attended St. Stanislaus, Kankakee, St. Rose of Lima, Kankakee.

Surviving are sons, Michael (Mary) Leppert, of Los Angeles, Calif., Thomas Leppert, of Springfield, Phillip (Sandy) Leppert, of Kankakee, and David (Lisa) Leppert, of Bourbonnais; and brother, William (Mary) Clocksin; three grandchildren, Lennon Leppert, of Los Angeles, Calif., Tori Leppert, of Los Angeles, and Nicholas Leppert, of Chicago; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; sisters, Alberta Grueneberg, Margaret Lampley and Mary Lou Sharkey; and a brother, Ed.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, until the 6 p.m. funeral service at Jensen Funeral Home, 1200 N. Convent, Bourbonnais. Deacon Milton Leppert, her nephew, will officiate. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

