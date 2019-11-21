Death notices: Nov. 21, 2019

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Wayne Hove</strong>, 83, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 20, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Paul C. Redman</strong>, 69, of Momence, passed away Monday (Nov. 18, 2019). Funeral arrangements are by Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.

Past services

Services for <strong>Victor L. Genotte,</strong> 76, of Bourbonnais, were held Nov. 14 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Victor passed away Nov. 8, 2019. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Funeral services for <strong>Dorothy Gwin,</strong> 97, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 13 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Dorothy passed away Nov. 9, 2019. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Funeral services for <strong>Mary J. Krisko</strong>, 89, of Manteno, were held Nov. 16 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. Mary passed away Nov. 10, 2019. Entombment was in All Saints Mausoleum in Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Lauren and Joe Krisko, Joe Kelch, Eric Simon, Tom O’Connor and Michael Gabrielson.

Funeral services for <strong>Marcella Schmidt</strong>, 100, of Bonfield, were held Nov. 18 at Zion Lutheran Church in Bonfield. Marcella passed away Nov. 13, 2019. Burial was in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Bonfield. Pallbearers were Gary Cloonen, Drew and Zach Schmidt, Dwayne, Larry and Ralph Sharper and Dave Laird.