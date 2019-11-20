Jean Albrecht

Jean A. Albrecht, 87, of Manteno, formerly of Dolton, passed away Sunday (Nov. 17, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born April 28, 1932, in Chicago, the daughter of Gustav and Margaret Zornow Schultz. Jean married Morris R. Albrecht on Feb. 16, 1952, in Dolton. He preceded her in death March 12, 2002.

Jean was a member of Risen Savior Lutheran Church in Manteno.

She enjoyed traveling and spending time at the lake house in Indiana, as well as bowling and playing Bunco. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Mary Albrecht, of Schaumburg; three daughters and one son-in-law, Bonnie L. Albrecht, of Manteno, Donna J. and Donald Cuthbert, of New Lenox, and Gail L. Albrecht, of Griffith, Ind.; eight grandchildren, Amie (Tim) Grikmanis, Allysan Albrecht, Ashley Albrecht, Christopher (Meghan) Mansanarez, Samantha Mansanarez, Jordan Cuthbert, Andrew Cuthbert and Kyle Iwinski; four great-grandchildren, Rory Albrecht, Zoey Mansanarez, Mae Mansanarez and Oliver Mansanarez.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Morris R. Albrecht; and one sister, Shirley Muller.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, until the 11 a.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Inurnment will take place on a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to Risen Savior Lutheran Church in Manteno.

