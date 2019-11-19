William Doran

William A. Doran, 85, of Kankakee, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family Nov. 6, 2019.

He was born July 23, 1934, in Mahnomen, Minn., the son of William L. and Florence E. Doran.

William served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and later served in the U.S. Navy, of which he was very proud.

He worked in sales for many years and retired from being a heavy equipment operator in 1996.

William belonged to St. Anne Masonic Lodge for more than half a century, where he served as the Worshipful Master six times, and the Knights Templar, where he served as Commander.

He had multiple hobbies and interests throughout his life such as tropical fish, tropical birds, lapidary, and custom cars.

Surviving are his wife, Roberta; his children, Michael (Donna), William L. (Amy), Susan (Tim), Pamela (Lee), Cheryl (Dan), Kenneth (Trina); a beloved granddaughter, Haleigh, plus numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sister, Celia (Murill) Calbert; and several nieces and nephews and their families. He will be sadly missed by his “fur babies,” Tia, Pandora, Bella and Millie.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his sister, Marie Olson and her husband, Clifford, and nephew, James Olson.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Visitation will be from noon on Friday, Nov. 22, until the 2 p.m. services, at the St. John United Church of Christ, 1045 W. River St., Kankakee.

