Timothy Oberg

Timothy P. Oberg, 53, a resident of Plainfield since 1999, passed away peacefully Friday (Nov. 15, 2019), after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born Nov. 24, 1965, in Chicago.

Surviving are his best friend and devoted wife of 27 years, Lori (nee Frechette); his loving children, Grace Oberg, Joshua Oberg and Aaron Oberg; his cherished mother, Patricia Oberg; his dear siblings, Mark (Melissa) Oberg, Jeff (Elsa) Oberg and Laura (Jon) Cupps; his parents-in-law, Harold and Margaret Frechette; his siblings-in-law, Mark (Jackie) Frechette, Michelle (Jim) Saddler and Mary (Bob) Lawler; as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins and countless great friends, especially his wing-man, Chuck Van Eekeren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Oberg.

Tim grew up in Glen Ellyn, and graduated from Glenbard South High School, class of 1983. He earned his bachelor’s degree in general engineering from the University of Illinois in 1987. Tim was extremely proud to be an alumni of the U of I and bled orange and blue. After graduation, he began a 30-year career with Spraying Systems Co. and was most recently the director of the food and pharmaceutical team. His job gave Tim great pleasure and enabled him to travel the world and see most of its wonders. He was a lifelong fan of the Chicago White Sox and enjoyed coaching youth baseball and softball. Tim possessed a unique sense of humor, loved Phil Collins and Elvis, and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The family would like to extend their unending appreciation to the family and friends who have kept Tim in their prayers, the incredible medical teams at Rush-Copley, Edward Cancer Center and Loyola Medical Center for their care and professionalism, and the tremendous support of everyone at Spraying Systems Co.

For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Tim’s life, memorials may be directed to the family to be used according to his wishes.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Overman-Jones Funeral Home and Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 and 59, Plainfield. The Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Interment will follow in St. Mary Immaculate Cemetery.

Please sign his online guestbook at overman-jones.com.

(Pd)