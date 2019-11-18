Death notices: Nov. 18, 2019

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Margaret “Peggy” Kerouac</strong>, 82, of Bourbonnais, were held Nov. 12 at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Margaret passed away Nov. 5, 2019. Entombment was in All Saints Mausoleum, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Richard Kerouac, Jared Fromknecht, Nick Grothus, Ray Sitkowski, Greg Patterson and Eric Link.

Funeral services for <strong>Mary A. Leveque</strong>, 79, of Sheldon, were held Nov. 15 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Rob Bernotas officiating. Mary passed away Nov. 12, 2019. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Jacob Conrad, Shane Taylor, David and Michael Butz, Marc Boudreau and Larry Leveque.

Funeral services for <strong>Clotee Murray</strong>, 101, of Pembroke Township, were held Nov. 16 at House of Prayer Apostolic Church of God, Kankakee. Pastor Ervin Marshall Sr. officiated. Sister Carolyn Butler delivered the eulogy. Clotee passed away Nov. 7, 2019. Burial was in Momence Cemetery, Momence. Pallbearers were the Ram Rods, Brady Meeks, Ervin Beloch, Craig Butler Sr., Jamone Butler, Curtis Butler Jr. and Alan Williams.

Funeral services for <strong>Cruz Santillan</strong>, 43, of Bradley, were held Nov. 9 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. John Horan officiating. Cruz passed away Nov. 6, 2019. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Juan and Martin Santillan, Gustavo Vasquez, Jorge Ortiz, Tony Palomino and Fabian Marin.

Services for <strong>Keith W. Snedden</strong>, 63, of St. Anne, were held Nov. 8 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Keith passed away Nov. 4, 2019. Cremation rites have been accorded.